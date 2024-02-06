Apple Starts Improving Vision Pro Personas in visionOS 1.1 Beta

Apple today released the first developer beta of visionOS 1.1 for the Vision Pro, and the update improves the look of Personas.

visionOS 1.1 prompt to recapture your Persona via Dylan McDonald

After installing visionOS 1.1, Vision Pro users are immediately prompted to recapture their Personas to get the "latest appearance updates" included in the update. Some users shared screenshots of their updated Personas in social media posts today, and the new versions generally appear to be more detailed and lifelike.

Apple still labels Personas as a "beta" feature on visionOS 1.1, and hopefully it will continue to improve the way they look over time.

Quinn Nelson 's updated Persona (top) and original Persona (bottom)

As a refresher, Apple says a Persona is an "authentic spatial representation" of a person that shows their facial expressions and hand movements in real time. Personas fill in for you during video calls on the Vision Pro, since the headset covers your actual face. When you set up a Persona, your eyes are also captured for the EyeSight feature, which allows others to see a render of your eyes on the Vision Pro's outward display.

In a support document last week, Apple provided tips for capturing an ideal Persona.