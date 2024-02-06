Apple Releases First Beta of visionOS 1.1 to Developers

Apple today released the first beta of an upcoming visionOS 1.1 update for developers, allowing developers to test new features ahead of the software seeing a public launch.



This is the first beta version of ‌visionOS‌ software that Apple has made available since the headset launched last Friday.

The ‌visionOS‌ beta can be downloaded by going to the Settings app on the device and toggling on developer betas. A registered developer account is required, and Apple recommends making a backup before installing new software.

There's no word yet on what's included in the ‌visionOS‌ 1.1 update, but if we learn of new features, we'll update this article.