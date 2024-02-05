Videos: Apple Vision Pro Tested for Work, Gaming, Flying, and Sports

Apple Vision Pro launched in the U.S. on Friday, and there are already several YouTube videos that demonstrate using the headset for remote work, gaming, in-flight entertainment, watching sports, and more. We have rounded up these videos below.

Vision Pro Airplane
If you want to experience the Vision Pro for yourself, you can book an appointment for a free Vision Pro demo at any Apple Store in the U.S. on Apple's website. During the demo, which can take up to 30 minutes, you will learn how to navigate the visionOS operating system, and explore built-in apps such as Apple TV and Photos.

Working at Home

Himels Tech demonstrated using the Vision Pro at home for work, entertainment, and more:


In the video, he walks around and shows off several visionOS app windows pinned at his desk, in the living room, and in the kitchen.

Vision Pro can be used as an external display for any Mac compatible with macOS Sonoma.

Gaming

Wynnsanity tested gaming on the Vision Pro:


Most controllers that are compatible with the iPhone or iPad also work with the Vision Pro, including wireless PlayStation and Xbox controllers.

Traveling on Airplane

Gravel took the Vision Pro on an airplane and used the headset as a virtual seat-back screen:


Vision Pro features a Travel Mode that adapts to the "unique motion and environment of commercial air travel" to give you the "best experience while traveling on an airplane," according to Apple. Travel Mode can be turned on in Control Center.

Apple says the Vision Pro should not be worn during taxiing, takeoff, and landing, and while a flight has turbulence. Apple also says to avoid looking out an airplane's windows, as this could affect the headset's ability to track your surroundings.

Watching Sports

In his excellent Vision Pro review last week, Brian Tong showed what it is like to use the NBA app:


With the NBA app and an NBA League Pass subscription, you can watch up to five basketball games live or on demand at once. You can also view real-time player stats, game scores, and other information at a glance.

In Public

Casey Neistat wore the Vision Pro on the New York City subway and at Times Square:


Many other YouTubers also used the Vision Pro in public.

Dionte
34 minutes ago at 07:27 am
The immersive environments are so addicting, it looks so real and is the ultimate escape. I’ve spent at least 15 hours on the moon over the weekend.
Born Again
48 minutes ago at 07:13 am
What’s with all the cringy YouTube thumbnails?

“oMG iM sOo sHocKeD!!!”

Lots of potential but not many users are saying to buy this for almost four thousand dollars.

Very excited for the future iterations.
Ultracyclist
38 minutes ago at 07:22 am

This product could have been a world changer, but the price is just way too out of reach for normal people.
I’m waiting for a gen. 2 Air release.
But If i lived state side and had $4000,- in a sock laying around. I'd already be walking around like scuba Steve. ?



Attachment Image
RodThePlod
35 minutes ago at 07:25 am
The Casey Neistat video is a bit cringe at times, but I do find his 'profound moment' at the end of his video quite interesting. Where, after a while, everything 'clicks' and you almost forget that you're looking through a screen. It reminded me of the first time I wore my bi-focal glasses, lol. Initially, I was so aware of them and the way they made things distort at the edges. But, after a few days, I guess my brain compensated for all that and it all became normal!
PlayUltimate
35 minutes ago at 07:26 am

This product could have been a world changer, but the price is just way too out of reach for normal people.
Same thing was said when the original iPod was announced. I suspect things will change.
Macalicious2011
35 minutes ago at 07:26 am

This product could have been a world changer, but the price is just way too out of reach for normal people.
It depends on how you look at it. Hehe pun intended.
It’s cheaper than a MBP and a 4k LG TV. If you rarely watch tv socially with anyone else or travel a lot, the cost per use over time could be low.

You can make the same comparison of an iPhone 15 pro max and a $100 Android phone.:)
