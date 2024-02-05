Apple Preparing iOS 17.3.1 Update for iPhone
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.3.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software version in our website's analytics logs this week.
Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, ranging from iOS 17.0.3 to iOS 17.2.1. It is therefore likely, but not guaranteed, that Apple will follow through with releasing iOS 17.3.1.
iOS 17.3.1 should be a minor update that addresses software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities. iOS 16.3.1 was released on February 13 last year, and iOS 15.3.1 was released on February 10 in 2022, so it is likely that iOS 17.3.1 will be released within the next week or so if Apple sticks to a similar timeframe as in the past few years.
A larger iOS 17.4 update remains in beta testing with many new features, including major changes to the App Store in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, new emoji, preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year, and more. In a press release, Apple confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March.
