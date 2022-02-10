Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 15.3.1 With Security Updates and Bug Fixes

Apple today released iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1, two minor updates to the iOS and iPadOS operating systems released in September 2021. iOS and iPadOS 15.3.1 come two weeks after the release of iOS and iPadOS 15.3.



The iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, iOS 15.3.1 fixes an issue that could cause Braille displays to stop responding. It also "provides important security updates" for the iPhone and the iPad.