Snap Recalling and Refunding All Pixy Drones Due to Fire Risk
For a few months in 2022, Snapchat parent company Snap sold a Pixy selfie camera drone. Sales of the device were lackluster and Snap stopped all plans for further work on the device after a four month period. Still, Snap sold 71,000 of the devices, but now it's recalling all of them.
As noted by The Verge, the batteries in the Pixy are a fire hazard and Snap has issued a recall in partnership with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. The Pixy's battery can overheat, and there have been four reports of battery issues. One incident resulted in a minor battery fire, and a second resulted in a minor injury.
The Pixy was sold on Snapchat's Pixy website and on Amazon between May 2022 and December 2023, with prices ranging from $185 to $250. Snap also sold extra batteries for $16 to $20.
According to the recall notice, customers who purchased a Pixy Flying Camera should remove the battery and stop charging it. Snap is providing refunds for all customers who bought a Pixy.
To get a refund, customers will need to visit the Pixy support site and follow the instructions. Pixy cameras must be returned to Snap, and batteries must be safely disposed of.
Popular Stories
Apple has big plans for iOS 18, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the subscriber-only Q&A section of his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said iOS 18 has the potential to be the "biggest" software update in the iPhone's history. "I'm told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company's history," ...
Apple has sold upwards of 200,000 Vision Pro headsets, MacRumors has learned from a source with knowledge of Apple's sales numbers. Apple began accepting pre-orders for the Vision Pro on January 19, so the headset has been available for purchase in the U.S. for 10 days. Last Monday, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple had sold an estimated 160,000 to 180,000 Vision Pro units during ...
iPhone 16 models launching later this year will not have any "significant design changes," according to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo also said that Apple is unlikely to offer "more comprehensive" generative AI features until the iPhone 17 series launches next year at the earliest. "It is expected that Apple will not launch new iPhone models with significant design changes...
Some of Apple's iCloud services are down at the current time, with the iCloud.com website non-functional and iCloud Mail failing to load. There are multiple reports on Twitter and other social networks, and Apple's System Status page says that some iCloud Mail users may not be able to send, receive, or access their messages. Apple's System Status page also lists an issue with iCloud web...
Code discovered by MacRumors in the first beta of tvOS 17.4 suggests that Apple's work on "homeOS" is continuing behind the scenes. Back in June 2021, Apple listed two job postings that mentioned homeOS, but deleted the term when it was noticed by the media. We've seen no sign of homeOS since, except for in the first tvOS 17.4 beta. Apple's 2018 HomePod ran a modified version of iOS 11...
Apple will likely launch new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air models "around the end of March," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, he said production is well underway for the new iPad Pro models and a new 13-inch MacBook Air at a minimum within Apple's supply chain in Asia. Below, we reiterate Gurman's expectations for the new iPads and Macs, along...