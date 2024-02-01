Snap Recalling and Refunding All Pixy Drones Due to Fire Risk

For a few months in 2022, Snapchat parent company Snap sold a Pixy selfie camera drone. Sales of the device were lackluster and Snap stopped all plans for further work on the device after a four month period. Still, Snap sold 71,000 of the devices, but now it's recalling all of them.



As noted by The Verge, the batteries in the Pixy are a fire hazard and Snap has issued a recall in partnership with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. The Pixy's battery can overheat, and there have been four reports of battery issues. One incident resulted in a minor battery fire, and a second resulted in a minor injury.

The Pixy was sold on Snapchat's Pixy website and on Amazon between May 2022 and December 2023, with prices ranging from $185 to $250. Snap also sold extra batteries for $16 to $20.

According to the recall notice, customers who purchased a Pixy Flying Camera should remove the battery and stop charging it. Snap is providing refunds for all customers who bought a Pixy.

To get a refund, customers will need to visit the Pixy support site and follow the instructions. Pixy cameras must be returned to Snap, and batteries must be safely disposed of.