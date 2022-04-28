Snap Launches $230 'Pixy' Drone

Snap today announced the launch of its latest hardware product, the Pixy drone that is designed to be used with the Snapchat social network. Pixy joins the Snap Spectacles, Snap's other hardware device.



Priced at $230, Snap's Pixy drone is essentially a pocket-sized flying camera. It has a top button that can activate one of four preset flight paths, and it can float, orbit, and follow the user without a controller.

There are two cameras on the Pixy drone, one that's used for navigation and landing (it's able to land on your hand at the end of a flight), and a second that's for recording 2.7K video. Videos captured by Pixy are transferred and saved to Snapchat Memories, and can be used with Snapchat's editing tools, Lenses, and Sounds before the content is shared on the social network.

Snap's information on the Pixy is a bit limited, but reviews have suggested that the battery lasts for about four flights before needing to be recharged. Snap is selling extra batteries for the device.

Snap has been working on this drone for some time now, and there were first rumors about a drone product back in 2017.

Snap's Pixy is available starting today in the United States and France and can be ordered from the Pixy website.