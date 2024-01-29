Apple Has Sold Approximately 200,000 Vision Pro Headsets

Apple has sold upwards of 200,000 Vision Pro headsets, MacRumors has learned from a source with knowledge of Apple's sales numbers. Apple began accepting pre-orders for the Vision Pro on January 19, so the headset has been available for purchase in the U.S. for 10 days.

Last Monday, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple had sold an estimated 160,000 to 180,000 Vision Pro units during the pre-order weekend for the device, so sales may have slowed somewhat since then.

Vision Pro headsets for launch day home delivery sold out within hours of pre-orders launching, and in-store pickup options followed shortly after, so it is no surprise that interest in the headset has started to wane somewhat after the initial rush of orders.

Media reviews for the Vision Pro are set to go live on Tuesday, and that could push more sales, plus there will likely be an uptick in purchases after actual consumers begin sharing hands-on experiences.

Kuo has warned that demand for the Vision Pro could taper off quickly because of the niche market for the device. The headset is priced at $3,500, which puts it out of range of many consumers. Rumors have suggested that Apple is prepared for a limited number of sales, due both to the high price of the Vision Pro and difficulty producing it.

Apple is expected to produce around half a million Vision Pro headsets, but whether it will sell that many remains to be seen.

