Kuo: Apple Has Already Sold Up to 180,000 Vision Pro Headsets
Apple sold between 160,000 and 180,000 Vision Pro headsets during its first pre-order weekend, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a new post on Medium, Kuo says that the headset sold out soon after the pre-order process opened, with shipping times for all models slipping five to seven weeks.
While the instant sell-out and extended shipping times appear to be positive at first glance, Kuo cautioned that shipping times remain unchanged 48 hours after pre-orders opened, indicating that demand may be quickly tapering off after core enthusiasts placed their orders. For comparison, new iPhone models similar sell out soon after pre-orders open, but they usually continue to see a steady increase in shipping times in the following days, indicating ongoing demand.
Kuo believes that shipping 500,000 Vision Pro units this year "should not be challenging," but demand is a key question as "Vision Pro is still a very niche product."
Top Rated Comments
Whether it will climb out of the niche market remains to be seen, right now the price is a concern. Just read the threads here on MR where people have been buying. A large number are funding this by credit.
However the more Apple sells, then hopefully the more useful apps will be developed.
So fingers crossed this does take off and in a decade or so I'll be buying or receiving the version AVP 5.0 as my 70th birthday gift.
If my old neck will support it!
Even if he is 50% wrong, it’s still a massive success.