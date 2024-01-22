Kuo: Apple Has Already Sold Up to 180,000 Vision Pro Headsets

Apple sold between 160,000 and 180,000 Vision Pro headsets during its first pre-order weekend, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a new post on Medium, Kuo says that the headset sold out soon after the pre-order process opened, with shipping times for all models slipping five to seven weeks.

While the instant sell-out and extended shipping times appear to be positive at first glance, Kuo cautioned that shipping times remain unchanged 48 hours after pre-orders opened, indicating that demand may be quickly tapering off after core enthusiasts placed their orders. For comparison, new iPhone models similar sell out soon after pre-orders open, but they usually continue to see a steady increase in shipping times in the following days, indicating ongoing demand.

Kuo believes that shipping 500,000 Vision Pro units this year "should not be challenging," but demand is a key question as "Vision Pro is still a very niche product."

