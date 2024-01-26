iOS 17.4 Includes Podcast Transcripts

The iOS 17.4 beta that Apple seeded to developers yesterday introduces major app ecosystem changes in the European Union, but there are also a handful of other features that have been overshadowed. Once such new addition is a transcript option in the Apple Podcasts app, which is similar to the lyric feature in Apple Music.



Recent uploads in the Podcasts app have a new transcript icon, and if tapped, it shows a full transcript of the entire podcast. As with ‌Apple Music‌, the transcript scrolls as the episode plays.

Transcripts are automatically generated, but appear to be fairly accurate. The transcripts take just a few seconds to generate when a new podcast is played, so they can be useful for determining whether the content in a show is something worth the time to listen to. Searching for a specific word or phrase is supported, and tapping on that word or phrase jumps to that spot in the episode.

Note that not all podcast episodes have transcripts right now, but Apple says that transcripts for back catalog episodes are being added over time. Transcripts are available in English, French, German, and Spanish, and podcast hosts also have the option to upload their own transcripts rather than using the automatically generated version.

iOS 17.4 is available to developers at the current time, and Apple plans to release it to the public in March. Other features include sweeping updates in Europe, hints of new features coming to the updated CarPlay experience, and more, with details available in our iOS 17.4 beta 1 feature guide.