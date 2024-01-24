X for iOS Adds Support for Passkeys, Allowing for More Secure Logins

X, formerly Twitter, now supports passkeys as a login option for iOS users in the United States, the company has announced.



Passkeys are both easier to use and more secure than passwords because they let users sign in to apps and sites the same way they unlock their devices: With Face ID, Touch ID, or a device passcode. Passkeys are also resistant to online attacks like phishing, making them more secure than things like SMS one-time codes.

Apple integrated passkeys into iOS in 2022 with the launch of iOS 16, and it is also available in iPadOS 16.1 and later as well as macOS Ventura and later.

To set up passkeys in X, follow these steps:

Log in to the X app. Click Your account in the navigation bar. Select Settings and privacy, then click Security and account access, then Security. Under Additional password protection, click Passkey. Enter your password when prompted. Select Add a passkey and follow the prompts.

X says passkeys are currently only rolling out to iPhone users in the U.S., and hasn't said when the feature will be extended to other platforms and countries.

Today we’re excited to launch Passkeys as a login option for our US-based users on iOS! A passkey is a new, easy to use, and secure way to log in to your account - all from your device. Passkeys are more secure than traditional passwords since they’re individually generated by… — Safety (@Safety) January 23, 2024

X is just one of several companies to implement support for passkeys over the past year, with other supporting apps and websites including Google, PayPal, Best Buy, eBay, Dashlane, and Microsoft.