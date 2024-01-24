iPhone 16 Pro Max Rumored to Feature Bigger, More Advanced Main Camera Sensor
The iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a bigger, more advanced main camera sensor to deliver improved photography and videography capabilities, according to new information coming out of Asia.
The claim comes from "Digital Chat Station," a Weibo user responsible for a range of details about the camera technology of upcoming iPhone models. According to the latest post on the matter, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be an "image flagship," suggesting that it will be heavily focused on its camera capabilities.
The device's main camera will apparently feature a customized 48-megapixel Sony IMX903 sensor with advanced features like a stacked design for better performance, a 14-bit Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) for high-quality image data conversion, and Digital Gain Control (DCG) for better dynamic range and noise control.
The Weibo user also reiterated their previous claim that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a 12% larger camera sensor that is 1/1.14-inches in size. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro models currently feature a 1/1.28-inch sensor. A larger sensor could improve the main iPhone camera's dynamic range and background blur, as well as substantially enhance low-light photography capabilities since a bigger surface area can capture more light with the same shutter speed and aperture.
The leaker also mentioned in passing that the next-generation high-end iPhones will feature a slightly more curved screen design, iterating on the design introduced with the iPhone 15 lineup last year. Corroborating information shared by MacRumors last year, the post added that the iPhone 16 Pro models will have virtually the same thickness as their predecessors.
Digital Chat Station accurately revealed that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would feature a slightly smaller 48-megapixel sensor than the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max last year, as well as the display panel design of the iPhone 12 back in 2020. The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to debut in the fall.
