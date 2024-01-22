Latest Apple Ad Highlights iPhone 15 Plus Battery

by

Apple today posted an ad specifically focused on the iPhone 15 Plus, the larger version of the standard ‌iPhone 15‌ model. In the spot, Apple focuses on the battery life of the device, which is equipped with a higher capacity battery than the ‌iPhone 15‌ due to its larger size.


In the humorous ad, a man takes a video of a child who is attempting to break a wood plank with his hand. The attempts are unsuccessful well into the night, and the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus battery is able to record for hours. "Battery goes on and on," reads the tagline at the end of the video.

This is in fact the second iPhone 15 Plus battery ad that Apple has uploaded in recent months. The first spot featured a sad receptacle that was missing being able to charge the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus.

According to Apple's technical specifications page, the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus is able to provide up to 26 hours of offline video playback and 100 hours of audio playback.

The Clark Avatar
The Clark
38 minutes ago at 09:22 am

Sadly the battery life and capacity could be so much better in 2024. Heck look at the Apple Watch! Should be able to get a week of use before charges! But that would take away their yearly “selling point” for people to constantly buy these phones year over year .
The apple watch runs an entirely different OS which is much less resource intensive than an iPhone. Not to mention the power hungry screens that iPhones have to power.
NT1440 Avatar
NT1440
37 minutes ago at 09:24 am

Sadly the battery life and capacity could be so much better in 2024. Heck look at the Apple Watch! Should be able to get a week of use before charges! But that would take away their yearly “selling point” for people to constantly buy these phones year over year .
Please elaborate, do you have a new battery chemistry or a dramatic battery saving technology for screens and processors? Did you bring enough for the class?
