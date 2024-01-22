Latest Apple Ad Highlights iPhone 15 Plus Battery

Apple today posted an ad specifically focused on the iPhone 15 Plus, the larger version of the standard ‌iPhone 15‌ model. In the spot, Apple focuses on the battery life of the device, which is equipped with a higher capacity battery than the ‌iPhone 15‌ due to its larger size.

In the humorous ad, a man takes a video of a child who is attempting to break a wood plank with his hand. The attempts are unsuccessful well into the night, and the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus battery is able to record for hours. "Battery goes on and on," reads the tagline at the end of the video.

This is in fact the second iPhone 15 Plus battery ad that Apple has uploaded in recent months. The first spot featured a sad receptacle that was missing being able to charge the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus.

According to Apple's technical specifications page, the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus is able to provide up to 26 hours of offline video playback and 100 hours of audio playback.