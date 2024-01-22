Apple Releases HomePod 17.3 Software

Alongside iOS 17.3, iPadOS 17.3, macOS Sonoma 14.3, and tvOS 17.3 Apple released HomePod 17.3 software with bug fixes and software improvements.



Today's update comes over a month after the release of the HomePod 17.2 update.

Apple does not specify what's included in the ‌HomePod‌ 17.3 software, and the generic release notes only say that it brings stability and performance improvements.

‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌ unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated in the Home app by following the instructions in our HomePod‌‌ update how to.