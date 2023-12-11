Apple Releases HomePod 17.2 Software With Bug Fixes

Alongside iOS 17.2, Apple released HomePod 17.2 software with bug fixes and software improvements.



Today's update comes over a month after the release of the HomePod 17.1 update, which added Enhance Dialogue for the original ‌HomePod‌ and the HomePod mini.

Apple does not specify what's included in the ‌HomePod‌ 17.2 software, and the generic release notes only say that it includes bug fixes and performance improvements.

‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌ unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated in the Home app by following the instructions in our HomePod‌‌ update how to.