Apple Music Classical Expanding to CarPlay

Apple Music Classical was updated today with CarPlay support, which will allow users to access the app from their vehicle's infotainment screen when an iPhone is connected. However, the app does not appear to be functional yet when opened.

Apple Music Classical Carplay Feature 2
Apple Music Classical first launched in March 2023, offering users with a standard Apple Music subscription access to over five million classical music tracks at no additional cost. The streaming app features advanced search functionality, exclusive artwork, extensive metadata, curated listening recommendations, and more.

The app is available on the iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. It is built upon Primephonic, a classical music streaming service acquired by Apple in 2021.

Apple Music Classical version 1.2 is available on the App Store. The release notes only mention unspecified "stability and performance enhancements."

(Thanks, Sam Matheson!)

Needs to be on Apple TV.
It needs to be everywhere the standard Apple Music app is available.
Needs to be on Apple TV.
Needs to be on Apple TV.
I'm not sure it needs to be. This isn't a completely separate music app from Apple Music. It's a gateway app that has much more suitable search functions for classical music. The second you save a song or playlist, it's saved in Apple Music and can be played on your Apple TV.
Finally !
It needs to be everywhere the standard Apple Music app is available.
Agreed!
It these two apps are separate why does the music I select in the classical app show up as recently added section in the music app? And it doesn't show up in the classical app.
I have pretty much the same question...I listen to the "My Station" playlist often in Apple Music, and after listening to the Classical app a couple of times suddenly "My Station" is populated with a number of classical selections. Nothing against classical music, but I did not ask for this to happen.
