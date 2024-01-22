Apple Music Classical Expanding to CarPlay

Apple Music Classical was updated today with CarPlay support, which will allow users to access the app from their vehicle's infotainment screen when an iPhone is connected. However, the app does not appear to be functional yet when opened.



Apple Music Classical first launched in March 2023, offering users with a standard Apple Music subscription access to over five million classical music tracks at no additional cost. The streaming app features advanced search functionality, exclusive artwork, extensive metadata, curated listening recommendations, and more.

The app is available on the iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. It is built upon Primephonic, a classical music streaming service acquired by Apple in 2021.

Apple Music Classical version 1.2 is available on the App Store. The release notes only mention unspecified "stability and performance enhancements."

(Thanks, Sam Matheson!)