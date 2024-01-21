These Third-Party Apps Are Optimized For Apple Vision Pro So Far

Ahead of the Apple Vision Pro launching on February 2, developers are in the process of preparing their apps for the mixed reality headset. So far, around 250 apps with native support for visionOS have been submitted to Apple, according to a source.

Box

By natively supporting visionOS, apps can take full advantage of "spatial" design elements and offer more immersive features.

In addition to some Apple apps, well-known third-party apps that will natively support visionOS at launch include Airmail, Box, CARROT Weather, Fantastical, Facades, JigSpace, MUBI, Night Sky, OmniPlan 4, Parcel, PCalc, Red Bull TV, Sky Guide, Tides, Webex, Zoom, and more, according to data compiled by app analytics firm Appfigures.

CARROT Weather

Webex

Fantastical

Microsoft will offer a variety of native visionOS apps at launch, such as Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and Teams, based on App Store marketing images shared by developer Steve Troughton-Smith on Mastodon and @M1Astra on X/Twitter . Additional images show native apps for Crunchyroll, J.Crew, LEGO Builder's Journey, Lowe's, and others.

Microsoft PowerPoint

J.Crew

Lowe's

In addition to native apps, iPhone and iPad apps will automatically be available on the Vision Pro, unless a developer opts out using the App Store Connect tool. As a result, Apple says more than one million apps will be available for the headset at launch.

Apple last week listed some additional entertainment apps that will be available on the Vision Pro at launch, including Disney+, ESPN, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, IMAX, and TikTok. Some of the apps will be native, while others will be compatible iPad apps.

Disney+

Disney+ will natively support the Vision Pro at launch, and its app will offer users a selection of 3D movies to watch on the headset, such as Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Elemental, and Encanto.

"At launch, viewers can transform their space into one of four Disney+ environments, bringing them even closer to the story," said Disney, in a press release last week. "Each environment includes animations and sounds that make the space feel alive, and Easter eggs from films and franchises that will surprise and delight fans.

Some popular apps will not offer Vision Pro apps of any kind at launch, including Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube, according to Bloomberg, but users can still access these services via Safari. It's also unclear if Meta-owned apps such as Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp will be available on the headset at launch.

With around two weeks remaining until the Vision Pro launches, there is still time for developers to prepare their apps, so expect more to follow soon.