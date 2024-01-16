Apple Announces Streaming Services and Sports Apps Available on Vision Pro at Launch

Apple today listed some streaming, video, and sports apps that will be available on the Vision Pro when the headset launches on February 2, including Disney+, ESPN, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, Red Bull TV, IMAX, TikTok, and MUBI. Major League Soccer fans can also access MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app on the headset.

Disney Plus Vision Pro 1
In addition to apps, users will be able to access many other streaming services using Safari and other web browsers on the headset.

Vision Pro supports both 2D and 3D movies. Apple said Disney+ and several other streaming apps will offer select movies in 3D on the Vision Pro at launch, and will debut 3D versions of new movies alongside or shortly after 2D releases.

At launch, more than 150 3D movies will be available to buy or rent through the Apple TV app on the Vision Pro, such as Avatar: The Way of Water, Dune, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Dune Vision Pro
In addition, the Apple TV app will offer a selection of content recorded in the new Apple Immersive Video format at no additional cost. Apple says the format consists of 180-degree 3D 8K recordings captured with spatial audio.

That immersive content includes:

- Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room offers a rare glimpse into the Grammy winner's creative process with this intimate rehearsal session featuring renditions of her hits "No One," "If I Ain't Got You," and "You Don't Know My Name." Users can also access these performances as a special EP exclusively on Apple Music when it debuts.

- Adventure follows pioneering athletes as they take on awe-inspiring challenges in some of the world's most sensational locations. In the first episode, Highlining, viewers step into thin air with highliner Faith Dickey as she takes on her biggest challenge yet: a daring traverse 3,000 feet above Norway's breathtaking fjords.

- Wild Life takes viewers up close and personal with some of the most charismatic creatures on the planet to uncover what makes them unique, featuring the experts who know them best. The first episode brings viewers into the world's largest rhinoceros sanctuary where a former police captain has dedicated her life to rescuing, raising, and rewilding these gentle giants.

- Prehistoric Planet Immersive: The award-winning Apple Original docuseries from Jon Favreau and the producers of Planet Earth returns with an immersive film that transports viewers into the daily lives of dinosaurs, and follows the struggles and triumphs of these majestic animals amid spectacular scenery. Prehistoric Planet Immersive whisks viewers along a rugged ocean coast where a pterosaur colony settles in for an afternoon nap, which proves to be anything but restful.

Vision Pro starts at $3,499 in the U.S., and it will be available to pre-order starting this Friday, January 19. The headset is launching in the U.S. only for now, with availability expected to expand to additional countries later this year.

citysnaps
citysnaps
1 hour ago at 06:29 am

I do worry that Apple is sidelining some incredibly innovative industrial use cases to basically sell an iPad Pro you strap to your face.
I wouldn't worry about that. Apple has been collaborating with Stanford University's AR/VR Laboratory for the last 7-8 years.

I remember the reactions here when iPod and iPhone were launched. I'm seeing the same thing today.

Deja vu all over again. :)
citysnaps
citysnaps
57 minutes ago at 06:35 am

I think everybody is waiting to see how this product hits before they dedicate resources to making apps for it. I sure as heck wouldn’t invest a minute into making an app for the Vision Pro until I see the reviews and see how they sell. This has an equal potential to be the greatest thing Apple has made since iPhone or the worst thing they made in their history. I imagine that lots of developers are taking a “wait and see” approach.
I suspect trusted developers have been collaborating with Apple for at least a couple years.
citysnaps
citysnaps
48 minutes ago at 06:45 am

Here's my secret hope. I think Apple is going to use the Super Bowl to really launch the AVP. Note, Apple is the primary sponsor of the Halftime Show.

My hope is that prior to the game, they announce that the Super Bowl itself will be available to view in 3D, using cameras that are attached to the guide wires that sit over the game.

...and since I'll already have my headset. :)
Whoa... that would be awesome. I can see it. A nice tribute to the Mac being introduced in 1984.

Hope it happens!
citysnaps
citysnaps
1 hour ago at 06:27 am

Many of these products have gone the way of entertainment only. I remember the HoloLens getting a lot of love from the mechanical and medical industry in that you could practice/train in tasks in a much more immersive way using the device. I'm very curious how far industry will take this once the public shows interest and makes this the next "must have" item. I made it through the Google Glass days (as it didn't last much longer), the HTC, Meta, and other stabs at this industry. Really wondering how well Apple will crack this code.
I suspect it will be in the same way Apple broke into the "smartphone" category in 2007. I have no worries.
the future
the future
1 hour ago at 06:30 am

I do worry that Apple is sidelining some incredibly innovative industrial use cases to basically sell an iPad Pro you strap to your face.
Apple won’t „sideline“ anyone. There will be an Vision App Store on day one. Every industry that imagines the AVP to be useful for them can (and will) produce the corresponding apps.
spaxxedout
spaxxedout
1 hour ago at 06:30 am
I think there will be a daily cadence of press releases until the presale date. Tomorrow might focus on productivity and Thursday (hopefully) will be all about design and technology. Really want to know what they’re calling the new low latency lossless codec. No trademark records yet.
