Apple Announces Streaming Services and Sports Apps Available on Vision Pro at Launch

Apple today listed some streaming, video, and sports apps that will be available on the Vision Pro when the headset launches on February 2, including Disney+, ESPN, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, Red Bull TV, IMAX, TikTok, and MUBI. Major League Soccer fans can also access MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app on the headset.



In addition to apps, users will be able to access many other streaming services using Safari and other web browsers on the headset.

Vision Pro supports both 2D and 3D movies. Apple said Disney+ and several other streaming apps will offer select movies in 3D on the Vision Pro at launch, and will debut 3D versions of new movies alongside or shortly after 2D releases.

At launch, more than 150 3D movies will be available to buy or rent through the Apple TV app on the Vision Pro, such as Avatar: The Way of Water, Dune, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.



In addition, the Apple TV app will offer a selection of content recorded in the new Apple Immersive Video format at no additional cost. Apple says the format consists of 180-degree 3D 8K recordings captured with spatial audio.

That immersive content includes:

- Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room offers a rare glimpse into the Grammy winner's creative process with this intimate rehearsal session featuring renditions of her hits "No One," "If I Ain't Got You," and "You Don't Know My Name." Users can also access these performances as a special EP exclusively on Apple Music when it debuts. - Adventure follows pioneering athletes as they take on awe-inspiring challenges in some of the world's most sensational locations. In the first episode, Highlining, viewers step into thin air with highliner Faith Dickey as she takes on her biggest challenge yet: a daring traverse 3,000 feet above Norway's breathtaking fjords. - Wild Life takes viewers up close and personal with some of the most charismatic creatures on the planet to uncover what makes them unique, featuring the experts who know them best. The first episode brings viewers into the world's largest rhinoceros sanctuary where a former police captain has dedicated her life to rescuing, raising, and rewilding these gentle giants. - Prehistoric Planet Immersive: The award-winning Apple Original docuseries from Jon Favreau and the producers of Planet Earth returns with an immersive film that transports viewers into the daily lives of dinosaurs, and follows the struggles and triumphs of these majestic animals amid spectacular scenery. Prehistoric Planet Immersive whisks viewers along a rugged ocean coast where a pterosaur colony settles in for an afternoon nap, which proves to be anything but restful.

Vision Pro starts at $3,499 in the U.S., and it will be available to pre-order starting this Friday, January 19. The headset is launching in the U.S. only for now, with availability expected to expand to additional countries later this year.