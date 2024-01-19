Here Are All the Apps Pre-Installed on the Apple Vision Pro

The Vision Pro comes with a number of Apple apps that are also available on the iPhone and the iPad. We've seen some of the apps over the past few months in tidbits of information that Apple has provided, but the Vision Pro technical specifications that went live today alongside pre-orders list every app that the device comes with.

Pre-installed apps optimized for Vision Pro:

App Store

Encounter Dinosaurs

Files

Freeform

Keynote

Mail

Messages

Mindfulness

Music

Notes

Photos

Safari

Settings

Tips

TV

Pre-installed apps not optimized for Vision Pro:



Books

Calendar

Home

Maps

News

Podcasts

Reminders

Shortcuts

Stocks

Voice Memos

Curiously, while there is a Keynote app that's pre-installed, Apple does not list the other iWork apps like Pages and Numbers. Find My is not on Apple's list, nor are the Health, Clock, Contacts, and Weather apps. FaceTime is not on the list, but the fine print confirms that there is indeed a FaceTime app and also a Capture app for taking video and photos on the device.

There may be some Apple apps that are not pre-installed but able to be downloaded from the App Store after launch, and there will be a number of third-party apps designed for the Vision Pro.

We'll be sharing a list of Vision Pro apps closer to when the headset debuts, and it is also worth noting that many iOS apps will run on the device automatically unless developers opt out.