MacRumors Giveaway: Win an 11-Inch iPad Pro, Dock and Stand From Plugable

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Plugable to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an 11-inch iPad Pro and two Plugable accessories to go along with it: the TBT4-UD5 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station, and the magnetic AMS-STAND-11.

plugable dock 1
Plugable makes a range of docks, hubs, cables, stands, and other accessories for Apple's Mac and iPad lineup, and the TBT4-UD5 and AMS-STAND-11 are two of its newest devices.

Priced at $180 with a limited-time $20 discount, the TBT4-UD5 Thunderbolt 4 Dock includes all of the ports that you might need for a Mac. It is equipped with dual-display HDMI support at 4K 60Hz (or a single 8K display), a downstream Thunderbolt 4 port, a 10Gb/s USB-C port, two 10Gb/s USB-A ports, two 5Gb/s USB-A ports, SD and microSD card readers, a gigabit ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

plugable dock 3
The dock supports up to 100W power delivery, so it is able to provide power to even the 16-inch MacBook Pro. While it can drive dual 4K displays at 60Hz through the Thunderbolt 4 port, this requires an M-series Pro or Max chip. 15W of power is available for charging peripheral devices such as an ‌iPad‌.

plugable dock 2
Plugable's AMS-STAND11 Magnetic iPad Stand is compatible with the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ and the 10.9-inch iPad Air. It is made from an aluminum alloy that matches well with the ‌iPad‌, and it includes strong N52 magnets and anti-slip silicone padding to keep the ‌iPad‌ in place.

magnetic ipad stand 1
The stand has a 180-degree adjustable hinged arm that supports multiple viewing angles, along with a 360-degree rotatable panel for swapping between landscape and portrait orientations. With the adjustable arm, the stand can be folded down so far that it turns into a suitable surface for drawing and sketching.

magnetic ipad stand 2
When not in use, the stand is able to fold flat, which makes it easy to transport and take to school or work. Plugable is selling the stand for $80, but there is a $5 coupon available to celebrate the stand's launch. For those with the larger ‌iPad Pro‌ model, there's also a 12.9-inch version.

We have an 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, Thunderbolt 4 dock, and ‌iPad‌ stand for one lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Plugable Giveaway
The contest will run from today (January 19) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on January 26. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after January 26 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

