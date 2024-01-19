MacRumors Giveaway: Win an 11-Inch iPad Pro, Dock and Stand From Plugable

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Plugable to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an 11-inch iPad Pro and two Plugable accessories to go along with it: the TBT4-UD5 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station, and the magnetic AMS-STAND-11.



Plugable makes a range of docks, hubs, cables, stands, and other accessories for Apple's Mac and iPad lineup, and the TBT4-UD5 and AMS-STAND-11 are two of its newest devices.

Priced at $180 with a limited-time $20 discount, the TBT4-UD5 Thunderbolt 4 Dock includes all of the ports that you might need for a Mac. It is equipped with dual-display HDMI support at 4K 60Hz (or a single 8K display), a downstream Thunderbolt 4 port, a 10Gb/s USB-C port, two 10Gb/s USB-A ports, two 5Gb/s USB-A ports, SD and microSD card readers, a gigabit ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.



The dock supports up to 100W power delivery, so it is able to provide power to even the 16-inch MacBook Pro. While it can drive dual 4K displays at 60Hz through the Thunderbolt 4 port, this requires an M-series Pro or Max chip. 15W of power is available for charging peripheral devices such as an ‌iPad‌.



Plugable's AMS-STAND11 Magnetic iPad Stand is compatible with the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ and the 10.9-inch iPad Air. It is made from an aluminum alloy that matches well with the ‌iPad‌, and it includes strong N52 magnets and anti-slip silicone padding to keep the ‌iPad‌ in place.



The stand has a 180-degree adjustable hinged arm that supports multiple viewing angles, along with a 360-degree rotatable panel for swapping between landscape and portrait orientations. With the adjustable arm, the stand can be folded down so far that it turns into a suitable surface for drawing and sketching.



When not in use, the stand is able to fold flat, which makes it easy to transport and take to school or work. Plugable is selling the stand for $80, but there is a $5 coupon available to celebrate the stand's launch. For those with the larger ‌iPad Pro‌ model, there's also a 12.9-inch version.

