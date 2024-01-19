UK 'Body Coach' Joe Wicks to Make Guest Appearance on Apple Fitness+

Apple has announced that British fitness coach Joe Wicks MBE, also known as "The Body Coach," is set to make a guest appearance in Apple Fitness+ to "help users kick-start their fitness routine" this new year.



Starting January 22, the service will host Wicks in exclusive 10-minute Strength and HIIT workouts alongside Fitness+ trainers Kim Ngo and Jamie-Ray Hartshorne. Apple says the workouts are designed to be "easy for anyone to join in, no matter where they are at on their health and wellbeing journey." The workouts are inspired by Wicks’s favorite HIIT and strength moves, and will feature songs from his new playlist on Apple Music.

Readers in the United Kingdom will recognize Wicks from his inclusive online home workout series that went viral during the 2020 lockdown, earning him the moniker "PE teacher to the nation." Wicks also received a high honor from the late Queen for his extensive fitness and charity work.



"I'm a huge fan of Apple Fitness+ and its welcoming and inclusive approach to fitness and wellbeing," said Wicks. "We had a lot fun developing these workouts together, and I'm looking forward to helping as many people as possible start, continue, or reach their fitness goals this year."

Apple Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for £9.99 per month or £79.99 per year, and can be shared with up to five other family members. Fitness+ is also included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to ‌Apple Music‌, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage, and can be shared with up to five other family members.