Apple Shares Vision Pro Guided Tour Walkthrough Video
Apple today published a ten-minute "Guided Tour" video for its Vision Pro headset, walking new users through its interface and key features.
The video, currently only available on the Vision Pro page of Apple's website, provides a basic overview of how to use the headset and its key features. It highlights aspects like viewing photos and panoramas, Spatial Video playback, placing windows in 3D space, FaceTime calls, immersive environments, bringing a Mac display into the space, and experiences like Mindfulness and "Encounter Dinosaurs." Watch the full Guided Tour video on Apple's website.
Pre-orders of the Vision Pro opened earlier today and the device launches in the U.S. on Friday, February 2.
