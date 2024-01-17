Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of watchOS 10.3

Apple today seeded the release candidate version of the upcoming watchOS 10.3 update to developers and public beta testers, with the beta coming a week after the release of the third watchOS 10.3 beta. The release candidate represents the final version of watchOS 10.3 that will be provided to the public next week when watchOS 10.3 launches.



To install the ‌watchOS 10.3‌ update, developers will need to open the Apple Watch app, go to the Software Update section under "General" in Settings, and toggle on the watchOS 10 Developer Beta. An Apple ID linked to a developer account is required.

Once beta updates have been activated, watchOS 10.3 can be downloaded under the same Software Update section. To install software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life and it must be placed on an Apple Watch charger.

There's no word yet on the new features that might be included in watchOS 10.3 beyond a new Unity Bloom watch face, and no notable new features were found during the beta testing process.

Full release notes are below: