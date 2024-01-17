Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of macOS Sonoma 14.3

Apple today seeded a release candidate version of the upcoming macOS Sonoma 14.3 update to developers and public beta testers, with the software coming a week after the release of the third macOS Sonoma 14.3 beta.



Registered developers can opt-in to the beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. Under Beta updates, toggle on the ‌macOS Sonoma‌ Developer Beta. Note that an Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account is required to get the beta.

Release candidate versions of macOS 13.6.4 and macOS 12.7.3 with security fixes are also available.

Apple plans to release ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.3 to the public next week.

Full release notes are below: