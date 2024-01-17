Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of macOS Sonoma 14.3
Apple today seeded a release candidate version of the upcoming macOS Sonoma 14.3 update to developers and public beta testers, with the software coming a week after the release of the third macOS Sonoma 14.3 beta.
Registered developers can opt-in to the beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. Under Beta updates, toggle on the macOS Sonoma Developer Beta. Note that an Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account is required to get the beta.
Release candidate versions of macOS 13.6.4 and macOS 12.7.3 with security fixes are also available.
Apple plans to release macOS Sonoma 14.3 to the public next week.
Full release notes are below:
macOS Sonoma 14.3 introduces enhancements to Apple Music, as well as other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.
- Collaborate on playlists in Apple Music allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs
- Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist in Apple Music
- AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID
Top Rated Comments
Also the Ventura 13.6.4 RC 4 is build 22G513 and Monterey 12.7.3 RC 4 is build 23H1015
Other new builds:
audioOS 17.3 RC build 21K646
tvOS 17.3 RC build 21K646
watchOS 10.3 RC build 21S644
iOS and iPadOS 17.3 RC build 21D50
iOS and iPadOS 16.7.5 RC build 20H307
iOS and iPadOS 15.8.1 RC build 19H380
ipsws available for all of these except watchOS and audioOS
Full installers not available. Although older Ventura and Monterey RCs are available they probably won't be this time.