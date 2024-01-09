Apple Seeds Third Beta of macOS Sonoma 14.3 to Developers

Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming macOS Sonoma 14.3 update to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after the release of the second macOS Sonoma 14.3 beta.



Registered developers can opt-in to the beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. Under Beta updates, toggle on the ‌macOS Sonoma‌ Developer Beta. Note that an Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account is required to get the beta.

We don't yet know what features are included in ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.3, and there were no notable changes discovered in the first two betas, so we may not know what's new until the software comes out and is accompanied by release notes.