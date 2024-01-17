Apple Wants $73.4 Million From Epic Games to Cover Its Legal Expenses

by

Apple wants Epic Games to pay $73.4 million in legal fees after Apple won the antitrust case brought against it by the North Carolinian games maker. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court declined to hear separate requests from both Apple and ‌Epic Games‌ in their long-standing lawsuit against each other regarding App Store rules, effectively closing a case that has run since August 2020.

app store blue banner epic 1
In multiple rounds of the dispute, Apple has won on every count with the exception of just one regarding Apple's "anti-steering" rule, which the company promptly addressed on Tuesday. As a result of the Supreme Court's decision, the previous rulings stand and Apple is able to continue to disallow third-party payment processing within apps.

Now though, Apple has asked the court to allow it to bill Epic for its litigation expenses, which amount to a whopping $73,404,326. According to gamesfray's Florian Mueller, Apple came up with the number by totaling up the $82,971,401 in legal costs it spent on the case, and then adjusted that number down to $81,560,362. Apple then deducted 10% since Epic prevailed on 1 of 10 counts (Apple's anti-steering rule).

Apple bases the claim on Epic's original violation of its developer agreement, when out of the blue its Fortnite game offered an in-app payment alternative on the ‌App Store‌. Epic previously accepted that it would owe damages if it lost its antitrust claims against Apple. Now that it has, Apple has issued the bill.


For its Notice of Motion, the court has set a date of March 5, 2024 to hear Apple's claim about the fees owed, "plus additional amounts Apple is incurring during this ongoing litigation, under the indemnification provision of the Developer Program License Agreement."

Tags: Apple Lawsuits, Epic Games, Epic Games vs. Apple Guide

Top Rated Comments

azentropy Avatar
azentropy
36 minutes ago at 04:24 am

Lawyers are quite expensive :D
And the lawyer's always win in these cases!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Armada2 Avatar
Armada2
33 minutes ago at 04:28 am
Wow Apple giving a discount! TAKE IT!! ??
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mixy Avatar
mixy
10 minutes ago at 04:51 am
Tim Apple actually pulled off a "We will build a wall and have Epic pay for it!" ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Will Co Avatar
Will Co
32 minutes ago at 04:28 am
How does that saying go.... "A million here, a million there.... pretty soon you're talking about REAL money".
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
victorvictoria Avatar
victorvictoria
30 minutes ago at 04:30 am
Epic is going to learn the hard way the consequences of filing frivolous lawsuits, losing, and then having to pay the consequences. Their lawyers should have advised them to pay attention to what happened and is happening today in high profile cases in the centers of power.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacProFCP Avatar
MacProFCP
22 minutes ago at 04:38 am

If I was Epic I would basically cut my losses, pay the bill, remove ALL Epic apps from Apple app store and only make them available on Google's play store and put notices on Epic's website stating that if people want to play the mobile version of their games they are going to have to purchase an android phone. Gamers will move over to android because they need their gaming 'fix'. Yes Epic will lose out in the short term but gradually mobile gamers will move from Apple to android so they could continue to play their favorite mobile games.

If Epic were to do this, Apple would be the one to lose out big time because they get a big chunk of money from Epic's users. Yes Epic would lose money too but it would hurt Apple more if Epic stopped providing all their games on the app store.
Recent history has shown otherwise.

iPhone users are very reluctant to switch to Android and while gaming brings in big bucks, Apple will do just fine.

No, the best thing Epic can do is remove Tim Sweeney and make a deal to joint advertise with Apple and get themselves back to making money.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17 and 18 Feature

Apple Plans to Release These 8 New iOS Features This Year

Saturday January 13, 2024 12:18 pm PST by
The calendar has turned to 2024, and there are many new iOS 17 and iOS 18 features that are expected to launch throughout the year. Below, we have recapped eight new iOS features expected in 2024, including Stolen Device Protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, AirPlay on hotel room TVs, app sideloading in the EU, next-generation CarPlay, roadside assistance via satellite outside of...
Read Full Article
iOS App Store General Feature Desaturated

App Store to Be 'Split in Two' Ahead of EU iPhone Sideloading Deadline

Monday January 15, 2024 8:57 am PST by
Apple is preparing to split the App Store "in two" in the coming weeks ahead of European Union requirements that will force Apple to enable app sideloading in the region, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that Apple is gearing up to make changes to the App Store in the EU to comply with the region's impending Digital Markets ...
Read Full Article670 comments
apple vision pro virtual keyboard

Apple Vision Pro Virtual Keyboard Blasted As 'Complete Write-Off'

Monday January 15, 2024 3:25 am PST by
Anyone paying attention to Apple's Vision Pro headset unveiling at WWDC 2023 will have seen its virtual keyboard demo. The keyboard floats in mid-air, allowing you to input text in your spatial computing environment while wearing the device. However, anyone planning to ditch their physical keyboard may want to hold onto it for a little while longer: According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the ...
Read Full Article180 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.3 Coming Soon With These Two New Features for Your iPhone

Wednesday January 10, 2024 6:44 am PST by
iOS 17.3 has been in beta testing since mid-December, and the upcoming software update includes two new features for the iPhone so far. Apple seeded the third beta of iOS 17.3 this week. The update should be coming soon, with a release likely later this month. Below, we provide additional details about the new features in iOS 17.3 so far. Stolen Device Protection Earlier this year, T...
Read Full Article
iPhone 16 Side New Action Button Emphasis Bump

iPhone 16 Leak Reveals This All-New Button

Friday January 12, 2024 12:24 pm PST by
Following the addition of the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro models, all iPhone 16 models may feature yet another all-new button. Apple plans to add a so-called "Capture" button to all iPhone 16 models, according to pre-production information obtained by MacRumors. The button would be located below the power button on the right side of the device, where the mmWave antenna window is...
Read Full Article
When Will Apple Launch More M3 Macs Feature Sans 13inch MBP

Here Are All the New M3 Apple Macs Expected This Year

Tuesday January 16, 2024 2:26 am PST by
Apple in 2023 launched an M3-powered 24-inch iMac, as well as new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 series chips. But the rest of Apple's Mac lineup is still to be updated to the latest M3 processors. Now that 2023 is over, attention naturally turns to the other Macs in the company's lineup and where they fit into Apple's M3 roadmap for the year ahead. Here's what the latest...
Read Full Article86 comments
Apple Vision Pro Dual Loop Band Purple Feature 2

Vision Pro Hands-On: Reviewers Comment on Weight, Disney+ Experience, Virtual Keyboard and More

Tuesday January 16, 2024 10:38 am PST by
Apple this week invited members of the media to New York City for another round of testing the Vision Pro ahead of its launch, and sites that were able to try out the device are now sharing their impressions. As a recap, Apple first allowed media to use the Vision Pro following its debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference, but it was still under development at the time and features were...
Read Full Article329 comments