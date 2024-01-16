Apple Highlights Guest and Travel Modes on Vision Pro

In a press release outlining entertainment options on the Vision Pro, Apple also briefly highlighted Guest User and Travel Mode features on the headset.



With the Guest User mode, you can let family and friends use your Vision Pro with limited access to certain apps, such as Photos and Safari. Apple says the primary user's Apple ID account settings, Optic ID, passcode, passwords, Apple Pay, Persona, and health data will be restricted while the Guest User mode is active.

Guest User mode was discovered last year in the visionOS simulator, part of Apple's app development tool Xcode. Once the mode is turned on, it will automatically shut off if the headset is not worn within five minutes, the simulator showed.



When turned on via Control Center, Apple says Travel Mode stabilizes visuals on the Vision Pro for users wearing the headset on an airplane. Travel Mode was first discovered by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser last year in visionOS beta code, with more details about this feature outlined in our coverage at the time.

In fine print related to Travel Mode, Apple warns that the Vision Pro should obviously not be used while operating a moving vehicle.

Vision Pro can be pre-ordered in the U.S. starting Friday, January 19 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, and it launches on Friday, February 2.