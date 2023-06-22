Apple Vision Pro to Feature 'Travel Mode' for Better In-Flight Experience

by

Apple has an intriguing hidden feature for its Apple Vision Pro spatial computer in the first developer beta of visionOS. The feature, termed "Travel Mode," is specifically aimed at enhancing the user experience while on board an airplane.

Given that the cabin of an airplane with its enclosed space and unique environmental factors can be challenging for VR devices, Travel Mode seems to be Apple's solution for ensuring a smoother experience.

Travel Mode: The Breakdown

Within the first developer beta for ‌visionOS‌, we've discovered several text strings which shed light on the functionality of this new feature. The key prompts include:

  • Are you on an airplane?
  • If you're on an airplane, you'll need to keep Travel Mode on to continue using your ‌Apple Vision Pro‌.
  • Remain stationary in Travel Mode.
  • Remain stationary while this mode turns off.
  • Some awareness features will be off.
  • The current fit may reduce gaze accuracy.
  • Turn on Travel Mode when you're on an airplane to continue using your ‌Apple Vision Pro‌.
  • Your representation is unavailable while Travel Mode is on.

From these text strings, it is apparent that Travel Mode is designed to adapt the functionality of ‌Apple Vision Pro‌ for the specific constraints of an airplane cabin.

Disabled Awareness Features

One of the text strings indicates that "some awareness features will be off." This suggests that certain sensors and features which depend on spatial awareness might be turned off or scaled down. In an airplane, the proximity to other passengers and limited space could potentially cause these features to behave erratically or inaccurately. By disabling or limiting them, Travel Mode may help ensure that the user does not have an unpleasant or disrupted VR experience.

Digital Personas Unavailable

The phrase "Your representation is unavailable while Travel Mode is on" implies that Digital Personas might not be available in this mode. The exact reason is not clear, but it might be connected to the constrained space and the disabled awareness features, which might affect the accuracy and representation of avatars.

Gaze Accuracy Reduction

The text also mentions that "The current fit may reduce gaze accuracy." This could mean that due to the position you might take when seated in an airplane, the headset might not sit as precisely as usual, affecting gaze tracking. However, Travel Mode seems to acknowledge this and potentially makes adjustments to compensate for it.

Staying Stationary

Another interesting prompt is "Remain stationary in Travel Mode." This might be a safety measure to ensure that users do not inadvertently move around or make large gestures while on a plane, which could be dangerous or disturbing to fellow passengers.

Wrap-Up

Apple's Travel Mode for the ‌Apple Vision Pro‌ is an example of thoughtful innovation, adapting the device to work efficiently in different environments. This feature demonstrates Apple's attention to detail and commitment to ensuring a seamless experience for its users regardless of the circumstances.

As Travel Mode is still in beta, we expect further refinements and potentially more features before it's rolled out to the general public. Stay tuned for more updates as we keep an eye on the evolution of ‌Apple Vision Pro‌'s Travel Mode.

Top Rated Comments

Apple Fan 2008 Avatar
Apple Fan 2008
13 minutes ago at 09:18 am

Imagine you had a life
Imagine if you weren’t a jerk
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jjdodders Avatar
jjdodders
18 minutes ago at 09:13 am
Absolutely dreading the day I end up sitting next to some walloping ******** wearing one of these headsets next to me on a plane waving their arms about and invading my personal space.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Fan 2008 Avatar
Apple Fan 2008
14 minutes ago at 09:17 am

Absolutely dreading the day I end up sitting next to some walloping ******** wearing one of these headsets next to me on a plane waving their arms about and invading my personal space.
That’s why Apple uses eye tracking instead of arms
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Fan 2008 Avatar
Apple Fan 2008
19 minutes ago at 09:12 am
Interesting, we should have a simulated Travel Mode in the Xcode simulator.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
magicschoolbus Avatar
magicschoolbus
17 minutes ago at 09:13 am
Damn; that's going to be a sweet view of FlightAware when you don't pay the 8$ data fee.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iAFC Avatar
iAFC
15 minutes ago at 09:16 am

Imagine CarPlay in Airplane instead.



Imagine you had a life
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
