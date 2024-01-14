Belkin Expected to Sell Battery Pack Clip Accessory for Apple Vision Pro
Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset is powered by an external battery pack that attaches to the device with a cable. For customers who want to use the headset without pockets or a backpack, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said that Belkin is planning to release a clip that allows the battery pack to be attached to clothing.
Belkin will begin selling the clip when the Vision Pro launches in the U.S. on February 2, and Apple will also offer it, according to Gurman.
Belkin offers a range of Apple-endorsed accessories, including iPhone screen protectors, MagSafe charging stands, a Continuity Camera mount for Macs, and more. Many of its accessories are available on Apple's online store.
Apple says the Vision Pro can achieve up to two hours of battery life overall, and up to 2.5 hours for video playback, on a full charge.
