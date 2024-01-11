Apple Store App Will Use Face Scan to Determine Apple Vision Pro Size

The Apple Store app will use a facial scan to provide customers with information on the correct Vision Pro component sizes they need to order, according to code found by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The Vision Pro requires an appropriately sized Light Seal and Head Band in order to operate as intended.



"You may scan your face to determine your size for Apple Vision Pro," reads code in the ‌Apple Store‌ app.

Apple has already been using a Head Measure and Fit app to help developers testing the Vision Pro to find their correct sizes, so it sounds like similar functionality will be built directly into the App Store. Light Seals and Head Bands come in several sizes, and the option to use a scan to determine a size suggests that customers will not need to visit an Apple retail store to determine the right fit. A facial scan is likely to be part of the process of ordering the Vision Pro online.

The Vision Pro will ship with both a Solo Knit Band and a Dual Loop Band, the latter of which has a second strap that goes over the head to more evenly distribute weight. A Light Seal and two Light Seal Cushions are included as well. Customers who need prescription lens inserts from ZEISS will be able to import their prescriptions from the Health app or upload their prescription.

Code also suggests that Apple may allow the Vision Pro to be engraved, but it is not clear where an engraving might be able to be located.

Apple plans to launch the Vision Pro on Friday, February 2, but pre-orders for the device will begin on Friday, January 19 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.