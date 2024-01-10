CES 2024: Hyper Launches 4-in-1 Qi2 Charging Stand, New Power Banks and More

Hyper has a range of new products coming out this year, with many of the additions previewed this week at CES. The $150 HyperJuice 4-in-1 Qi2 Stand has a 15W magnetic wireless charging surface that is able to charge a MagSafe iPhone at up to 15W.



It's also equipped with a 5W Apple Watch charger, a dedicated charging spot for the AirPods, and a fourth wireless charging spot for other accessories. The stand, which folds down when not in use, will come out in the second quarter of 2024.

Hyper is also working on a foldable Qi2 Puck Stand and Apple Watch charger. Priced at $120, it too can charge an ‌iPhone‌ at up to 15W, with a 2.5W charger available for the Apple Watch. It is set to come out in Q2 2024 as well.



Hyper has a $130 Qi2 10,000mAh Power Bank coming in the second quarter of the year, with the power bank able to magnetically connect to an ‌iPhone‌ for charging on the go. It includes a 20W charging port as well, with the port providing both input and output power.



Other new products coming from Hyper include a tiny 5,000mAh Capsule Power Bank with integrated cables, a compact 20,000mAh USB-C Power Bank, a 100W multi-port HyperJuice wall charger that can charge up to four devices at once, and a Thunderbolt 5 dock with triple 4K144Hz extended display support, 140W pass-through power delivery, and more.

More information on Hyper's CES announcements can be found on the Hyper website.