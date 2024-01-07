Apple Likely to Pay Canadian Customers Following iPhone Throttling Controversy

by

Canadians may soon be eligible to receive a payment from Apple following the company's iPhone battery throttling controversy in 2017.

iPhone 6s MacRumors YouTube
Apple has agreed to pay up to $14.4 million (CAD) to settle a class action lawsuit in Canada that alleged the company secretly throttled the performance of some iPhone models, and the British Columbia Supreme Court will decide whether to approve the proposed settlement on January 29, according to a website set up for the case.

If the settlement is approved, those eligible will be able to submit a claim for a payment of up to $150 (CAD) per affected iPhone from Apple. The exact payout amount will depend on the total number of claims that are submitted. Apple has denied the allegations described in the lawsuit, and the settlement does not represent an admission of fault.

The class includes any current or former resident of Canada (excluding Quebec) who owned and/or purchased an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and/or iPhone SE with iOS 10.2.1 or later installed or downloaded, and/or an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus with iOS 11.2 or later installed or downloaded, before December 21, 2017.

More information about submitting a claim will be provided on the settlement's website if it is approved — no action is required at this time for those who wish to pursue this option. Those who wish to opt out of the class action to retain their rights to sue Apple over these allegations must do so by no later than January 10.

Apple was sued in multiple Canadian provinces over iPhone battery throttling in 2018, including Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The cases were filed shortly after Apple revealed that it had started throttling the maximum performance of some iPhone models with "chemically aged" batteries, when necessary, to prevent the devices from unexpectedly shutting down. Apple introduced this new power management system in iOS 10.2.1, but it initially failed to mention the change in that update's release notes, leading to public outcry. Apple eventually apologized about its lack of transparency, and temporarily lowered the price of iPhone battery replacements to $29 until the end of 2018.

Apple agreed to pay up to $500 million (USD) to settle a similar class action lawsuit in the U.S., and payments of $92.17 per claim started going out this week to those who submitted claims in that case, marking the end of the so-called "batterygate" saga there.

Tag: iPhone Slowdown

Top Rated Comments

truthsteve Avatar
truthsteve
37 minutes ago at 04:39 pm
throttling was the right thing to do anyways.

whiners gonna whine
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
21 minutes ago at 04:55 pm

throttling was the right thing to do anyways.

whiners gonna whine
No need to quote Apple's position on this.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 6s MacRumors YouTube

Apple Starts Sending 'Batterygate' Settlement Payments to iPhone Users

Saturday January 6, 2024 7:54 am PST by
Apple in 2020 agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a class action lawsuit in the U.S. that accused the company of "secretly throttling" some iPhone models, and payouts finally started going out this week to individuals who submitted a claim. The website for the so-called "batterygate" settlement said payments would likely start to be distributed this January, and payouts have began on...
Read Full Article230 comments
apple card savings account

Apple Card Savings Account Receives Another Rate Increase

Thursday January 4, 2024 7:07 pm PST by
Apple today increased the Apple Card savings account's APY to 4.35%, according to a notification sent to cardholders, including MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. This is the second increase to the savings account's APY in as many months, after Apple raised it from 4.15% to 4.25% in December. Apple's rate now matches that offered by popular high-yield savings accounts from American Express...
Read Full Article59 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Perspective Feature

Here's What the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Will Look Like

Thursday January 4, 2024 1:05 pm PST by
MacRumors recently received new information on Apple's 2024 iPhone lineup, including a look at prototypes of the Pro devices. We've created a series of mockups based on Apple's internal designs, and while the prototypes are not quite finalized, our images represent the clearest look yet of what we can expect from the next-generation iPhones at this point in time. Building on the curved...
Read Full Article195 comments
aapl logo banner

Apple Just Broke a Tradition It Held for 12 Years

Monday January 1, 2024 1:00 am PST by
Apple has broken a tradition it maintained for 12 years, releasing no new iPads in 2023 – the first time that the company has chosen to not launch a new tablet in an entire calendar year since the introduction of the product line. From its debut in 2010, the iPad has been an important product for Apple and the clear tablet market leader, releasing at least one new model every year. In...
Read Full Article187 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Plans to Expand iPhone Driver's Licenses to These 8 U.S. States

Saturday January 6, 2024 9:34 am PST by
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with Wallet app IDs only supported in...
Read Full Article
iOS 18 Mock Feature Baubles

iOS 18 Will Add These Two New Features to Your iPhone

Tuesday January 2, 2024 8:07 am PST by
iOS 18 is not expected to be unveiled until June, but there are already some rumors and expectations for the software update. Below, we recap two new iPhone features that are expected to be included in iOS 18, including RCS support in the Messages app and Siri enhancements. RCS Support In November, Apple announced that it will support the cross-platform messaging standard RCS in the...
Read Full Article
iOS 17

Here's What's New in iOS 17.3 for Your iPhone So Far

Thursday January 4, 2024 7:13 am PST by
iOS 17.3 has been in beta testing since last month, and the upcoming software update includes two new features for the iPhone so far. iOS 17.3 will likely be released in January like iOS 16.3 and iOS 15.3 were, but February is also a possibility if testing is prolonged. Below, we provide additional details about the new features in iOS 17.3 so far. Stolen Device Protection Earlier...
Read Full Article
iOS 17 and 18 Feature

Apple Planning to Release These 8 New iOS Features in 2024

Monday January 1, 2024 12:00 am PST by
The calendar has turned to 2024, and there are many new iOS 17 and iOS 18 features that are expected to launch throughout the year. Below, we have recapped new iOS features expected in 2024, including Stolen Device Protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, AirPlay on hotel room TVs, app sideloading in the EU, next-generation CarPlay, roadside assistance via satellite outside of the...
Read Full Article