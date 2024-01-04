Pad & Quill Founder Returns With New Apple Accessory Company Burton Goods

It's been a few months since Apple accessory maker Pad & Quill announced the closure of its business, ending a 13 year run as a creator of leather accessories for Apple products. This week, former Pad & Quill president Brian Holmes has announced his new venture, Burton Goods, and it has a 20 percent off grand opening discount.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Holmes detailed everything that happened from the closure of Pad & Quill to the founding of Burton Goods in a blog post. Burton Goods will follow in Pad & Quill's footsteps in many ways, focusing on high-quality leather accessories for iPhone and iPad, leather bags for tech enthusiasts, and more.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

In regards to the grand opening sale, Burton Goods is offering a 20 percent discount sitewide for the entire month of January. This sale will be applied in your cart and does not require a coupon code. It's also specifically a pre-order discount, as Burton Goods' first wave of products doesn't launch until the first week of February.



Some featured accessories include the Heritage Leather Strap for Apple Watch ($63.96), Luxury Leather Slim Case for MacBook Pro ($119.96), Modern Pocket Book Wallet Case for iPhone 15 Pro ($79.96), and the Magnetic Leather iPad Case ($143.96).

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.