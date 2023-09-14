Apple Now Sells EarPods With USB-C, Lightning, or Headphone Plug

In addition to updating the AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case, Apple has made its wired EarPods headphones available with a USB-C connector for use with the new iPhone 15 models. The earbuds are $19 on Apple's online store.



Apple now sells three versions of EarPods, including ones with a USB-C connector, Lightning connector, and a 3.5mm headphone plug.

Released in 2012, the EarPods have become far less popular since Apple launched wireless AirPods in 2016. Starting with the iPhone 12 series in 2020, Apple stopped including EarPods and a charger in the box with new iPhones in order to be more environmentally friendly, a decision that was controversial at the time.



Apple released its original iconic white earbuds in 2001 alongside the launch of the first iPod, and they received a major redesign and the EarPods name in 2012.