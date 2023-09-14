Apple Now Sells EarPods With USB-C, Lightning, or Headphone Plug

by

In addition to updating the AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case, Apple has made its wired EarPods headphones available with a USB-C connector for use with the new iPhone 15 models. The earbuds are $19 on Apple's online store.

EarPods USB C Feature Yellow
Apple now sells three versions of EarPods, including ones with a USB-C connector, Lightning connector, and a 3.5mm headphone plug.

Released in 2012, the EarPods have become far less popular since Apple launched wireless AirPods in 2016. Starting with the iPhone 12 series in 2020, Apple stopped including EarPods and a charger in the box with new iPhones in order to be more environmentally friendly, a decision that was controversial at the time.
EarPods Trio
Apple released its original iconic white earbuds in 2001 alongside the launch of the first iPod, and they received a major redesign and the EarPods name in 2012.

Top Rated Comments

Sirious Avatar
Sirious
52 minutes ago at 10:54 am
There'll be people who wonder why they still sell these but these are really good to keep in a work drawer! Love mine to this day!!
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
24 minutes ago at 11:21 am

I assume the next AppleTV remote will get USBC finally....too....please.
It already does...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ignatius345 Avatar
ignatius345
25 minutes ago at 11:20 am

I assume the next AppleTV remote will get USBC finally....too....please.
I know, it's killing me to charge that thing every six months with one of the many lightning cables I have.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ersatzplanet Avatar
ersatzplanet
6 minutes ago at 11:40 am
The frequency range of wire is much better than Bluetooth. I can tell the difference even in my car between bluetooth and direct wired.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tomtad Avatar
tomtad
32 minutes ago at 11:13 am
But do they work on Mac?

One of the big downsides of Lightning was they were inoperable between your iPhone and Mac.

Oh and does anyone know how these cost $19 when a Lightning to USB-C dongle is $29? Also some noise cancelling Pro versions of these would be ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ignatius345 Avatar
ignatius345
27 minutes ago at 11:19 am

I still carry around the lightning version as backup for my XS Max, just in case my APP2 run out of juice. Decent enough sound quality for these rare instances ?
And actually better for phone calls because the mic is wired and closer to your mouth.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

