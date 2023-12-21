Apple Offering Free Two-Hour Delivery for Last-Minute Gifts
Apple today began sending out emails to customers letting them know about a free two-hour delivery option on a selection of products available from its online store. Apple says that customers can get free delivery when ordering online before 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 24.
Courier delivery will be used for these orders, and the option usually costs $9 in the United States. Courier deliveries are provided by companies like Uber and Postmates, and the shipping option is available on Apple products in metro areas in the United States and Canada. In Australia, free three-hour delivery is available.
Devices eligible for free two-hour shipping include the iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, iPad, iMac, and Apple TV, with other non-Apple products and accessories not included in the offer. Note that the Apple Watch may only be available for a limited time as online sales in the U.S. are set to stop today.
Many other products are still available for free express shipping from Apple at this time, but free two-hour delivery will be an option up until Christmas Eve.
Top Rated Comments
Though it’s nice they’re bringing Courier back after having removed it in macOS Ventura.