Nomad Announces $100 Qi2 Charging Stand

by

Apple accessory maker Nomad today announced the upcoming launch of a new Stand Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Charger that works with the new Qi2 charging standard.

nomad qi2 stand
Available in black or white, the Qi2 Stand features the same design as the prior Stand and Stand One chargers from Nomad, offering an upright charging base with a round magnetic charging pad.

The Qi2 Stand supports 15W charging on Qi2 compatible devices, which includes the iPhone 15 models and iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models that have iOS 17.2 or later installed.

Qi2 is the next-generation version of the Qi wireless charging standard. It incorporates the magnetic charging profile from MagSafe, and it supports faster 15W charging on compatible iPhone models. The current Qi standard is limited to 7.5W.

With Qi2 available, manufacturers do not have to license official ‌MagSafe‌ charging functionality from Apple, so we can expect to see more affordable 15W wireless charging options. Nomad's Stand will work with any ‌MagSafe‌ or Qi2-enabled device, and it comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable, but customers will need to supply a 20W+ USB-C power adapter.

Nomad plans to begin selling the Qi2 Stand in the coming weeks from the Nomad website, and customers can sign up to be notified when it becomes available.

macduke Avatar
macduke
2 hours ago at 03:10 pm
Cool, now everyone can have overpriced chargers, not just Apple users!
Archmage Avatar
Archmage
1 hour ago at 03:19 pm

…we can expect to see more affordable 15W wireless charging options…
Is the more affordable option in the room with us right now?
Mac Fly (film) Avatar
Mac Fly (film)
1 hour ago at 03:27 pm
$100, charges one phones and it doesn't come with a plug. These companies are right cheeky.
ApplesAreSweet&Sour Avatar
ApplesAreSweet&Sour
1 hour ago at 03:30 pm

I like that it only includes the thing I care about, without bundling extras that would increase the price.

Power bricks are readily available everywhere, there’s a very good chance people already have one (or more), and it makes international distribution much simpler & less wasteful.
I’m pretty sure the lack of a cable and charger isn’t being bemoaned here.

It’s the $100.

There’s nothing here to justify $100.

Qi2 ain’t all that.
nickawhite Avatar
nickawhite
2 hours ago at 02:56 pm
Paying $100 for a charging stand...and it doesn't include a power brick. Feels a lot like buying an airplane ticket and then having to pay for a carry on.
Archmage Avatar
Archmage
1 hour ago at 03:21 pm

…we can expect to see more affordable 15W wireless charging options…

This, however, is not one of those options.
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article