Another Ive-Era Designer Leaves Apple
Yet another industrial designer that worked under Jony Ive is leaving Apple, reports Bloomberg. Peter Russell-Clarke has stepped down from his role at Apple after 17 years, and he plans to join space technology company Vast.
Under Ive, Russell-Clarke worked on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Park campus. He left Apple earlier in the year in order to "pursue passion projects," according to a press release put out by Vast.
As Bloomberg points out, almost all of the designers who worked under former Apple design chief Jony Ive have departed. Ive left Apple in 2019 to start his design firm LoveFrom, but he continued to work with Apple as a consultant until 2022. Apple paid Ive more than $100 million to be LoveFrom's primary client, but Ive was not able to work on projects that Apple felt were competitive, leading to the dissolving of the partnership.
Several Apple designers that worked with Ive opted to join LoveFrom, and in February 2023 when Ive replacement Evans Hankey left, Apple opted to drop the Product Design Chief role, restructuring its product design team under operations chief Jeff Williams.
Top Rated Comments
Not only is it a hilarious ergonomic joke that a premium phone can't lay flat on a surface, the bump is creating wear spots in all my jeans.
It’s been apparent for a while, really. Stuff like the horrible Safari redesign really made it obvious.
To be honest, I feel that Apple is stagnating. Their products just lack soul, the pricing ladder is so BS that a lot of their products are just plain crap, and now they’re in to everything from TV shows to credit cards. It’s just so corporate. It doesn’t feel like Apple any more.
In recent years Apple has been moving away from this, and it shows.