Best Apple Deals of the Week: Season's Best Prices Available for M3 MacBook Pro, iPad, Apple Watch, and More

by

We're just about two weeks away from the Christmas holiday, and numerous Apple products are still available for all-time low prices this weekend, with guaranteed delivery before the 25th in many cases. This week, the best deals were focused on M3 MacBook Pros, Apple Watches, the 10th gen iPad, and a few Anker accessory sales.

MacBook Pro

m3 macbook pro red

  • What's the deal? Take up to $250 off M3 MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$200 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (M3 512GB) for $1,399.00

$250 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (M3 1TB) for $1,549.00

Best Buy has record low prices on the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro this weekend, with prices starting at just $1,399.00 for the M3 512GB model and increasing to $1,549.00 for the M3 1TB model. These measure up to $250 off original prices on the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and they're exclusive to My Best Buy Plus/Total members, although non-members can get solid second-best prices on these notebooks.

Apple Watch

apple watch red

  • What's the deal? Take up to $100 off Apple Watch Ultra 2, Series 9, and SE
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $699.00

$89 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm GPS) for $329.00

$50 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $199.00

Amazon introduced a collection of big discounts on Apple Watch this week, including Ultra 2, Series 9, and SE. These can net you up to $100 off select models, with the biggest discount for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at $699.00, an all-time low price.

iPad

ipad red 2

  • What's the deal? Take $100 off 10th gen iPad
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
10th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $349.00

Black Friday prices returned for the 10th generation iPad this week, priced at $349.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, down from $449.00. It's available in multiple colors on Amazon, and it can be delivered for Christmas if ordered soon.

Anker

anker red

  • What's the deal? Take up to 50% off Anker's popular charging accessories
  • Where can I get it? Anker
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO 50% OFF
Anker's Countdown to Christmas Sale

Anker is continuing its string of seasonal events with a new countdown to Christmas sale that has up to 50 percent off popular charging accessories. In addition to the deals on Anker.com, we're also tracking a few discounts for Anker accessories on Amazon. These include wall chargers, cables, and the new Nano Power Bank with Built-In USB-C Connector for iPhone 15 devices at $20.99, down from $29.99.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

