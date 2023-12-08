Apple's 10th Gen iPad Returns to All-Time Low Black Friday Price of $349
Last month, Apple's 10th generation iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) hit a new all-time low price of $349.00 during Black Friday. Today, that deal has returned on Amazon, and you can once again get the 2022 iPad at this record low price.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This time around, the sale is available in two colors: Blue and Pink. Amazon gives an estimated delivery date of December 15 through December 20 right now, so we're getting very close to missing out on Christmas delivery dates this season. Order now if you're trying to make that date.
Not only the entry-level model is on sale, as you can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $499.00, down from $599.00. This one delivers by December 14 and is another all-time low price for the tablet.
If you want a cellular model, Amazon has the 64GB cellular iPad for $499.00 and the 256GB cellular iPad for $649.00, both of which are $100 off and best-ever prices.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
