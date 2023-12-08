Apple Watch Ultra 2 Hits New Record Low Price of $699, Alongside Series 9 and SE Sales

Amazon has a few big discounts on Apple Watch today, headlined by a new all-time low price on the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Many of these watches can be delivered by Christmas, with delivery dates around the middle of next week for most models.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Starting with the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Amazon has the new 2023 wearable for $699.00, down from $799.00. This is the first time we've ever tracked a $100 discount on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and it's only available in the Green/Grey Trail Loop right now.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Note that you will need to clip an on-page coupon worth $50 in order to see the final $699.00 price tag at the checkout screen. There are a few Apple Watch Ultra 2 models at $729.99 on Amazon, which is a solid second-best price.



Apple Watch Series 9

Amazon also has a few Apple Watch Series 9 devices on sale. You can get the 41mm GPS device for $309.99 in Midnight Aluminum, down from $399.00. That's an all-time low price that's even beating the sales we tracked over Black Friday.

Only the 41mm GPS Midnight Aluminum color is available at this record low price, but you can still shop quite a few second-best prices if you prefer other colors. You'll find these at $329.99, although some may arrive after Christmas.

For 45mm GPS options, you can get two colors for $339.99, down from $429.00. These are all-time low prices that are again beating Black Friday deals, and both Midnight and Silver Aluminum are available to deliver before Christmas.

Apple Watch SE

Finally, low prices have also returned to the Apple Watch SE. You can get the 40mm GPS model for $199.00 in multiple colors, down from $249.00. The 44mm GPS model is on sale for $229.00, down from $279.00.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.