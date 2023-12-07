Anker Begins Countdown to Christmas Sale With Up to 50% Off Popular Charging Accessories

Anker has launched its newest holiday sale, this one offering a special deal every day in the lead-up to Christmas. These sales offer up to 50 percent off select products, and include discounts on USB-C chargers, portable batteries, and much more.

Today's exclusive offer is a free gift on orders worth $99 or more. This one will expire later tonight and be replaced by an unknown sale tomorrow, so be sure to shop soon if you want a free gift added to your order. Additionally, Anker is offering exclusive holiday packaging on the PowerCore 24,000 mAh Power Bank with Smart Digital Display and the MagGo Portable Battery.

In addition to the deals on Anker.com, we're also tracking a few discounts for Anker accessories on Amazon. These include wall chargers, cables, and the new Nano Power Bank with Built-In USB-C Connector for iPhone 15 devices at $20.99, down from $29.99.

Portable Batteries

Wireless Chargers

3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe - $142.46, down from $149.95

Wall Chargers

Docks

240W 4-Port GaN Desktop Charger - $129.99, down from $159.99

