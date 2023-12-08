Threads Introduces Tags, or Hashtags Without the Hash Symbol

The Threads social network from Meta is rolling out tags, which work like hashtags on other platforms but include some unique additional functions.



The Threads compose window includes a new # button to add a tag to your post. Unlike hashtags, a tag can be a word or a phrase (with spaces) and does not include the hash symbol, so tags fit into sentences more naturally. Tags can also use special characters.

Typing your tag performs a real-time search of existing tags that you can choose to use, or you can create your own tag. But users can tag only one topic per post to avoid tag spam. Users can click on a tag in a post to open all the posts in the search view.

Tagging a post makes it more easily discoverable in searches of the topic, although all mentions of the used keywords show up in the same search screen, whether or not the posts they are included in have also been tagged.

Currently there is no way to order searches chronologically, and Threads still lacks a trending section. Meta intends to launch Threads in the European Union this month.