Apple to Launch New Low-Cost iPad in Second Half of 2024
Apple will release a new entry-level iPad in the second half of next year, according to a Taiwanese report on Apple's product development resource allocation plans.
Nikkei Asia reports that Apple is working with China's BYD, a key iPad assembler, to move new product introduction (NPI) resources to Vietnam. NPI refers to when Apple works with suppliers on the design and development of new products to ensure they can be made properly in a new manufacturing plant. Apple has not moved NPI resources to Vietnam for such a core device before.
Engineering verification for test production of the new iPad model will start around mid-February next year, according to the report's sources. The entry-level model, likely to be an 11th-generation iPad, will then become available in the second half of 2024.
Starting at $449, the "iPad" is Apple's low-priced mainstream iPad, last updated in October 2022 with a complete redesign, larger display, USB-C port, A14 Bionic chip, 12-megapixel camera, and more.
Apple was thought to be working on a new version of the low-cost iPad, and the 11th-generation model is expected in 2024, but a more specific timeframe for its launch has not been rumored. There are no rumors about new features coming in the 11th generation model, but it is likely to get an updated processor and possibly camera upgrades.
Apple's relocated iPad production to Vietnam follows a trend of Apple diversifying its supply chain and reducing its reliance on China as a major production hub with decades of experience in hardware manufacturing. Apple is also sending some NPI resources for the iPhone to India.
