Make iPhone 16 Batteries in India, Apple Tells Component Suppliers
Apple has told component suppliers it wants iPhone 16 batteries to be made in India, as part of the company's efforts to diversify its global supply chain and reduce its reliance on Chinese manufacturing.
The Financial Times
reports that Apple has informed battery suppliers including China's Desay and Taiwan's Simplo Technology of its preference to have batteries for next year's iPhone made in India, and has encouraged the manufacturers to establish new factories there or scale up production at existing sites for future orders.
"If all goes well with iPhone 16 battery supply, Apple plans to move more iPhone battery production to India," said one of the people close to Apple who spoke to FT.
Apple already works with Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata (new owner of Wistron) to manufacture iPhones in India, with Foxconn handling 75 to 80 percent of the device assembly. Foxconn has invested more than $500 million in India to ramp up its manufacturing capabilities.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that 12 to 14 percent of global iPhone shipments are made in India, with that proportion to increase to 20 to 25 percent by 2024. Introductory production on the standard iPhone 17 will start in India in the second half of 2025, according to Kuo, marking the first time that Apple begins development of a new iPhone outside of China.
In addition to allowing Apple to move manufacturing away from China, increasing production in India provides Apple with an opportunity to strengthen its relationship with the Indian government. India is a key market for Apple due to growing demand for Apple products in the country.
