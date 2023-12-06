iPhone SE 4 May Reuse Existing iPhone 14 Battery

by

Recently, MacRumors has received details on the battery currently being tested on the upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE, and the information corroborates previous findings in relation to the device.

iphone se 4 modified flag edges
The ‌iPhone SE‌ 4, known by its device identifier D59, is expected to use the exact same battery found in the base model iPhone 14. Partially assembled prototypes of the next ‌iPhone SE‌ have been seen equipped with lithium-ion batteries bearing the model number A2863, which Apple has already used in the past. Internal design documentation also corroborates this change. The battery itself features an improved capacity compared to the current ‌iPhone SE‌ 3:

  • iPhone SE 3: 2018 mAh
  • iPhone 14 (A2863): 3279 mAh

Compared to the battery used in the third-generation ‌iPhone SE‌, the A2863 battery brings with it an increase of over 1250 mAh, potentially resulting in longer battery life for the end-user.

As with most of the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4, Apple has chosen the A2863 battery as a carry-over from the ‌iPhone 14‌. While Apple has allegedly developed entirely new batteries for the iPhone 16 Pro with enhanced thermal capabilities, the fourth-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ will continue to use existing parts as a cost-cutting measure.

Developing new components for the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 would incur additional research and development costs for Apple, so the use of an existing battery would help maintain the relative affordability of the device compared to other iPhone models Apple offers. This also lines up with Apple's previous decisions in regard to the ‌iPhone SE‌, as the second-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ used the exact same battery as the older ‌iPhone‌ 8.

In terms of other relevant upgrades, the fourth-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ will feature a new iPhone 14-based design, and will be equipped with an Action button and USB-C port, which we've covered extensively in our previous reports.

It is important to remember, though, that the information provided here is pre-production information. While prototype units of the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 use the A2863 battery, Apple's plans could change as the device is still far from release.

For additional details on what to expect, check out our dedicated guide for the iPhone SE 4.

