iOS 17.2 Fixes Bug Preventing Wireless Charging From Working in Some Vehicles

iOS 17.2 addresses a bug that was preventing some iPhones from wirelessly charging on the wireless charging pads included in some vehicles, according to Apple's release notes for the iOS 17.2 RC that came out today.



There have been multiple complaints from iPhone 15 owners who have had charging issues in their Chevrolet, Cadillac, and Buick vehicles. In some of these cars, an iPhone placed on the wireless charging pad would either not charge at all or start to charge and then stop.

Most of the complaints were from ‌iPhone 15‌ owners, and came after the iOS 17.1 update. General Motors said in November that it was aware of an issue and investigating the problem.

This is the second charging-related bug fix that Apple has implemented in recent weeks. The iOS 17.1.1 update that came out in early November addressed an issue that caused some ‌iPhone 15‌ models charged in BMW vehicles to lose NFC functionality.

iOS 17.2 is expected to see a public release next week. The update also adds the Journal app, a Translate Action button option for iPhone 15 Pro models, new features in Messages, Weather and Clock widgets, and more.