Black Friday Prices Return for AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C, iPad, and More

Today we're tracking a collection of deals that are matching - or nearly matching - the same all-time low discounts we saw during Black Friday. This includes the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, 9th generation iPad, and M1 MacBook Air.

Starting with Apple's AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case, these earbuds have returned to $189.99, down from $249.00. This is a match of the best price we've ever tracked on this version of the AirPods, and right now only Amazon has the sale.

Next, Amazon has the 9th generation iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $249.00, down from $329.00. During Black Friday, we saw this model go down to around $230 at its lowest point, but today's deal is a solid second-best option and potentially the best deal you'll see before the holiday shopping season ends.

Finally, Amazon has the M1 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.99 when you clip an on-page coupon, down from $999.00. Although a few years old at this point, this $249 discount on the 2020 13-inch MacBook Air is a great deal for anyone who needs a simple and reliable entry-level notebook for browsing the Internet.

