Apple Seeds tvOS 17.2 Release Candidate to Developers
Apple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming tvOS 17.2 to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming a week after the release of the fourth tvOS 17.2 beta.
Registered developers are able to download the tvOS 17.2 update by opting in to the beta through the Settings app on the Apple TV. A registered developer account is required.
tvOS updates are often minor in scale compared to other operating system updates, focusing primarily on bug fixes and smaller improvements rather than notable outward-facing changes, but tvOS 17.2 introduces an overhauled Apple TV app.
The app now includes a sidebar that houses content from both Apple's services and streaming services that integrate with the tvOS Watch Now feature. There are dedicated sections for Search, Watch Now, Apple TV+, MLS Season Pass, Sports, the Store, and the Library at the top of the sidebar, along with dedicated sections for streaming services like ABC, CBS, Comedy Central, Hulu, ESPN, Discovery, Peacock, Prime Video, and more.
You can click into each streaming service to see content that's available specifically on that service, and there's also a new My TV section that replaces "My Channels."
