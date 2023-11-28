Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of watchOS 10.2 to Developers

Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming watchOS 10.2 update to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming two weeks after Apple seeded the third watchOS 10.2 beta.



To install the ‌watchOS 10.2‌ update, developers will need to open the Apple Watch app, go to the Software Update section under "General" in Settings, and toggle on the ‌watchOS 10‌ Developer Beta. An Apple ID linked to a developer account is required.

Once beta updates have been activated, ‌‌watchOS 10‌‌ can be downloaded under the same Software Update section. To install software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life and it must be placed on an Apple Watch charger.

watchOS 10.2 adds support for iMessage Contact Key Verification, a feature designed for those who face "extraordinary digital threats," such as journalists, human rights activists, and government officials.

Users can ensure that there is no "man in the middle" snooping on iMessage conversations, and there is a Contact Verification Code so that iMessage users can verify that they're speaking to the correct individual during in-person meetings or on FaceTime calls.

The update also reintroduces an option to change watch faces by swiping left and right.