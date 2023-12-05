Apple Podcasts Announces 'Wiser Than Me With Julia Louis-Dreyfus' as 2023 Show of the Year
Apple Podcasts today named "Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus" as its Show of the Year for 2023. The annual award recognizes a podcast for its exceptional quality, innovation, and influence within the podcasting industry.
"Wiser Than Me" debuted in April 2023 and has since garnered acclaim for its distinctive approach featuring interviews with notable women such as Jane Fonda and Carol Burnett. The podcast explores the themes of life experiences, wisdom, and societal impact.
"Wiser Than Me" held the number one position on the U.S. charts for a record 29 consecutive days. It also ranked fifth on Apple's Top New Shows for 2023 in the U.S. and was listed among the top 10 Most Followed and Most Shared Shows of the year. The podcast's initial episode was also notable, becoming the second Most Shared Episode on Apple Podcasts in the U.S. for 2023.
The selection for the Show of the Year is made by the Apple Podcasts editorial team, who evaluate the content based on its quality and impact, irrespective of its chart position or popularity. "Wiser Than Me" joins a list of previous recipients that include "Code Switch" by NPR (2020), "A Slight Change of Plans" by Pushkin Industries (2021), and "Slow Burn: Roe v. Wade" by Slate (2022).
"Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus" is available on Apple Podcasts, with additional content available via a subscription to Lemonada Premium. "Wiser Than Me" has been renewed for a second season that is due to premiere in spring 2024.
